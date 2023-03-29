ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds hit the borderland Thursday

Good morning! High pressure will bring gorgeous weather to the borderland Wednesday. The winds will be light to breezy this afternoon. The skies will be mostly sunny with the high temperatures in the afternoon above the normal for this time of the year, in the mid-70s.

The ABC-7 First Alert is in place for tomorrow as a strong cold front moves into the area it will produce strong winds between 45 to 50 mph, and winds will be strongest on the east slopes.

The winds continue Friday along with cooler temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures quickly rebound this weekend.