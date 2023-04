Another day of gusty winds! The only difference today is the temperatures will be cooler behind a cold front. We will have west winds of 25 to 35 mph with at least 50 mph gusts. Cooler air will move in the region, so our high temperatures on Tuesday will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Monday's highs. Blowing dust and sand will be a concern.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.