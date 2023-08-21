StormTrack Weather: Cooler temps to start the week, rain chances increase

Happy Monday! The high temperatures will be cooler this afternoon, with temperatures reaching the low mid, and upper 90s this afternoon. Winds remain out of the southeast at around 10 to 15 mph.

Rain chances will increase this week with isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms today, and increased storm chances on Wednesday and Thursday. Drier air returns by the end of the week.

Our winds will be from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph.