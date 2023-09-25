StormTrack Weather: Mostly sunny and warm start to the week

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)- I hope you had a great weekend. It was quiet, and the calm weather is expected for much of the area this afternoon. There will be a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon for areas far east. The skies will be mostly sunny, with the high temperatures in the afternoon above the normal for this time of the year in the mid-90s—scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. A few storms may be strong to severe, especially east of El Paso.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

