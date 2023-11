El Paso, TX (KVIA)-It will be a cloudy start to the day on Tuesday, but we will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper 60s.

The StormTrack Weather team is tracking a series of cold fronts that will bring windy conditions next week. Wind gusts could peak near 45 mph in some locations.

