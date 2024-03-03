Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Another windy day today, nice and windy week ahead

today at 5:05 PM
Happy Sunday! We saw another nice and windy day in the Borderland.

Grab the kites and get outside this week, it is going to be breezy and windy. Wind gusts are going to be up to 30 miles per hour.

For the next seven days, the Borderland is going to experience seasonal temperatures with highs in the 70s and 60s with lows in the 40s. Likewise, we will see a disturbance drop into the area at the end of the work week which will slightly cool us down and bring us a small chance of precipitation.

