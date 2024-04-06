ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Strong winds continue in the Borderland

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as strong winds continue in the Borderland! A Red Flag Warning is in place for Dona Ana and El Paso Counties until 8 PM because of the strong, dry winds in the Borderland. These winds are expected to die down in the evening hours and it will be much calmer tomorrow.

So far, we have seen wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour in El Paso and 48-mile-per-hour wind gusts in Las Cruces. The highest wind gust in the Borderland was 80 miles per hour a San Augustin Pass.

Tonight's lows will drop down into the 30s and 40s, but for tomorrow, we are expected to top out in the mid-70s.

Another system will move into the area Monday morning which will bring lower temperatures Tuesday and a slight chance of precipitation to the Borderland.

After this system clears out, it will warm up again. Afternoon highs could be in the 80s by Friday!