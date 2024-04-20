ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry, and breezy conditions continue for the Borderland

Happy Saturday! It is a nice day in the Borderland.

We will have a weak cold front that will drop into the area and slightly cool us down into the lower 50s tonight and upper-70s for tomorrow's high.

This week, we will see warm, dry, and breezy conditions every day. Highs are expected to be in the 80s all week with lows in the mid to upper-50s. We could see highs in the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Likewise, wind gusts could get up to 20 miles per hour. Unfortunately, no rain is in the forecast.