Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry, and breezy conditions continue for the Borderland

By
New
Published 3:57 PM

Happy Saturday! It is a nice day in the Borderland.

We will have a weak cold front that will drop into the area and slightly cool us down into the lower 50s tonight and upper-70s for tomorrow's high.

This week, we will see warm, dry, and breezy conditions every day. Highs are expected to be in the 80s all week with lows in the mid to upper-50s. We could see highs in the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Likewise, wind gusts could get up to 20 miles per hour. Unfortunately, no rain is in the forecast.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content