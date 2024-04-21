ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: A bit cooler today, warming up tomorrow

Happy Sunday all! It is a much cooler day compared to yesterday after a backdoor cold front dropped in, but this will be short-lived.

Tonight, we will drop down into the 40s, but tomorrow, we will warm back up into the mid-80s.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, we may get into the 90s. Likewise, for the rest of the week, we will stay in the 80s with breezy to windy conditions.

Looking into the latter end of the week, a Pacific Storm System will slide into the Borderland which will possibly bring strong winds and blowing dust. Unfortunately, no precipitation will accompany this system.