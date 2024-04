Happy Sunday to the Borderland! We are on track for a much calmer day today. It was a warm and breezy day in the Borderland, we topped out at 81 and started the day at 55.

Tonight, we are expected to drop down into the 40s and 50s.

Likewise, the warming trend will begin tomorrow. This week, we will see mostly mid-80s and maybe even a couple of days in the 90s.