Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack: Hot today, triple digits possible this week

By
New
Published 2:58 PM

Happy Sunday! We are on track for another triple-digit day. I hope all of you are staying cool on this hot day. Compared to yesterday, it will be much quieter.

The Borderland will continue to see triple-digits. By Wednesday and Thursday, we could see temps get up to 105. 

If you are going to be in these hot conditions, hydrate, wear sunscreen, take breaks, and look before you lock.

Looking into the end of the work week, there is a slight chance of rain.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content