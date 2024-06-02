ABC-7 StormTrack: Hot today, triple digits possible this week

Happy Sunday! We are on track for another triple-digit day. I hope all of you are staying cool on this hot day. Compared to yesterday, it will be much quieter.

The Borderland will continue to see triple-digits. By Wednesday and Thursday, we could see temps get up to 105.

If you are going to be in these hot conditions, hydrate, wear sunscreen, take breaks, and look before you lock.

Looking into the end of the work week, there is a slight chance of rain.