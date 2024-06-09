Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack: A bit cooler today and tomorrow with a slight chance of rain

today at 5:46 PM
Published 3:46 PM

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! We are no longer under that ABC-7 First Alert because it was cooler today. We only got up to 98 degrees. We also set a new record high minimum today, it was 84 degrees this morning.

For tomorrow, it will be a bit cooler compared to today.

Here comes the heat... again, by the middle and end of the week we will see the hottest week where temperatures could get up to 109.

Likewise, starting today and throughout the week there will be a lingering chance for showers and thunderstorms.

JAELIN LEWIS
