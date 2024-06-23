ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Scorching temperatures return to the Borderland

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the scorching hot temperatures expected Monday through Wednesday. We will rise to 102 today in the Borderland.

It will be hot if you plan to attend the matchup at Southwest University Park or Sun Bowl! Make sure you hydrate or have some form of sun protection.

Starting tomorrow, we will see another round of hot temperatures. Temperatures could be as hot as 106. A Heat Advisory will go into effect tomorrow morning and is expected to expire by Tuesday morning.

Likewise every day this week, we will see a slight opportunity for rain.