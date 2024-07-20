Skip to Content
First Alert: Increasing rain chances today and tomorrow

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues as rain chances increase in the Borderland this afternoon. These will be mostly scattered showers and thunderstorms. These showers and thunderstorms will last through the late night hours. Winds could be gusty with some of the thunderstorms that could cause blowing dust. Flash flooding is also possible with these slow-moving showers and thunderstorms.

If you don't see anything where you are located today, don't worry... there will be another chance tomorrow and Monday.

Likewise, this wet pattern will keep our highs in the low to mid-90s for the next few days, but the rain chances will decrease, causing the temperatures to increase.

