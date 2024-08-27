ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Average temps, rainy conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rain chances remain elevated Tuesday as temperatures cool down to average.

Moisture remains over the borderland which creates potential for more afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

We will also see more clouds in the area and therefore cooler temps. We are looking to finally meet average temps today. El Paso is looking to reach a high of 93, Las Cruces 88.

Kicking off the morning we saw rainfall through large portions of El Paso. Rain chances are still elevated for your afternoon and evening today at 30%