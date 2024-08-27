Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Average temps, rainy conditions

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:17 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rain chances remain elevated Tuesday as temperatures cool down to average.

Moisture remains over the borderland which creates potential for more afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

We will also see more clouds in the area and therefore cooler temps. We are looking to finally meet average temps today. El Paso is looking to reach a high of 93, Las Cruces 88.

Kicking off the morning we saw rainfall through large portions of El Paso. Rain chances are still elevated for your afternoon and evening today at 30%

Article Topic Follows: Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content