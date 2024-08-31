Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack: Rain chances will remain through the weekend and into the work week

Happy Saturday to the Borderland. For the next few days, we will have multiple opportunities to see rain in the Borderland. Today, El Paso rose to 87 degrees and Las Cruces saw a high of 83 with spotty showers. Overnight, rain chances will drop off as we lose the daytime heating.

This active weather pattern will persist until the middle of the week then things dry out. Likewise, temps will remain around and just below normal. I am forecasting highs in the 80s and 90s.

