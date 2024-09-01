ABC-7 StormTrack: Rain chances linger in the Borderland, chances will drop off next week

I am forecasting another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms today with a high in the mid-80s. For your Labor Day, rain chances will slightly increase and temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s in the Borderland.

Here's the weather setup for your work week... For today, most of the action will be focused south of Interstate 10 in Southeast New Mexico, but as the low-pressure system positioned over New Mexico's bootheel slides east we will see a brief increase of activity in the Borderland. This will be short-lived once the system moves out of the area. Likewise, temperatures will stay around normal. In the middle of the week, things will dry out once a high-pressure system moves over New Mexico and temperatures will slightly rise into the mid-90s.