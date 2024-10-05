Skip to Content
ABC-7 Storm Track: Temperatures will be near record-high this weekend, tracking a minor cooldown

Published 3:52 PM

Good afternoon to the Borderland. Temperatures will remain above normal with near record-highs this weekend. I am forecasting a high of 89 today. Likewise, daily highs will continue to flirt with the lower to mid-90s with lows in the 60s. 

An upper-level ridge high continues to dominate the Desert Southwest which is causing these HOT temperatures. The Borderland may see a "brief cooldown" this week and we will continue to see weekly brief cool fronts.

As of right now, according to long range models our first major cold front is looking to be around late October.

