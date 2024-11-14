ABC-7 First Alert – Storm hits late weekend with winds, rain and cooler air

Our weather pattern will go from very warm temps Friday and Saturday to increasing clouds, rain, wind and cooler air for Sunday and Monday. Expect highs near 80 Friday with lots of sunshine. SW winds will crank up Saturday with mostly cloudy, rain and cooler temps for Sunday. There will be a slight chance for rain early Monday as the storm exits. The winds will stay elevation Monday with gusts around 35-40 mph making it feel colder as well.

