ABC-7 First Alert: Nice today, a late weekend storm will bring rain, wind, and cold air

We have a First Alert for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Today will be nice and warm in the Borderland, with a high of 77.

It will be cool if you plan to attend any high school football playoff matchups. Tonight we are expected to drop into the 40s.

Here's the timeline for this weekend. Saturday evening, winds will begin to pick up and could get up to 35 miles per hour ahead of our cold front. The winds will calm down Sunday morning as the cold front arrives, but then we will see scattered to widespread rain across the Borderland. Then on Monday, winds will kick up again and this time winds could get up to 45 miles per hour.