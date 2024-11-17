ABC-7 First Alert: Tracking a rainy Sunday and a windy Monday

Our First Alert for rain conditions continues for the rest of today. Chances will increase this evening, and then it will drop off tomorrow morning. Likewise, we only rose to 63 degrees today. This is much cooler than yesterday when we topped out at 78.

On Monday, it will be cooler with high winds. We could see wind chills tomorrow morning with wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

For the rest of the work week, temperatures will remain normal until Thursday. After Thursday, the Borderland will experience a gradual warmup.