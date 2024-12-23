ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Above-normal temperatures will continue through Christmas Day, cooling down after a Christmas Day Cold Front

Half of Christmas Week will be mostly warm and calm, but the latter half after Christmas will be cooler. Today, we are on track for highs in the 60s and nighttime lows in the 30s and 40s... well above normal. These temps will persist until Christmas Day and then a cold front will arrive which will cool things down to more normal temperatures.

With the cold front, winds up to 40 mph will be possible on Christmas Evening. Behind this cold front, highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s.

Likewise, with this storm system, there is a slight chance of rain.

Now let's fast-forward to December 31st for the Sun Bowl. I am forecasting possible windy conditions with temps in the 60s. Last year, it was 59 degrees at kickoff with clear conditions.