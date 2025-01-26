ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Nice weather continues in the Borderland, cooldown and chance for precipitation later this week

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! We will continue to see fair and nice weather for the next few days with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s.

Our approaching storm system is causing a southwesterly flow into the region which is causing the warm and dry conditions, but this will change on Thursday. An upper level low will arrive and bring a chance for precipitation Thursday and Friday. Likewise, a cold front will drop into the area.

Several scenarios come into play with this weather setup... scenario one, if the low pressure system stays to the north of the Borderland; it will be cold and windy. Scenario two, if the low pressure system drops to the south of the Borderland; we could see a chance of precipitation. If the cold air is in place, it will be snow; but if the cold air isn't fully in place, we could see a wintry mix.