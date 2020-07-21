Severe thunderstorm dumps heavy rain, floods Canutillo

Weather News

CANUTILLO, Texas -- A severe thunderstorm that moved through the Canutillo area late Tuesday afternoon flooded roads, homes and businesses there.

Along with heavy downpours, the National Weather Service said the storm had 60 mile an hour wind gusts and dumped nickle-sized hail.

The heavy rain - amounting to about an inch - flooded Doniphan Drive west, closing it from Canutillo Avenue to Vinton Avenue. Flooding also occurred along nearby portions of 1st Street.

The Texas Department of Transportation said it was bringing in pumpers and tractors to get the roads cleared.

West Valley Fire officials indicated at least two homes were flooded, and there were also reports of floodwaters encroaching upon other buildings.

Water that pooled in some spots approached five feet deep.

