WATCH: Borderland storms with rain, wind, hail result in floods

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- Thunderstorms with heavy rain, strong winds and hail arrived Sunday afternoon and evening as a cool front moved into the Borderland. In the video player above you can watch as one of those storms went through northeast El Paso.

In the aftermath of those storms, some streets in portions of El Paso became rivers due to flash flooding. You can see that water flowing in the video players at the bottom of this article.

ABC-7's StormTrack Weather team is forecasting the potential for more showers and thunderstorms throughout the coming week as monsoon season has now arrived.