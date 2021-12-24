High wind topples tree onto car in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- High winds brought down a large tree onto a parked car in a northeast El Paso neighborhood on Friday afternoon, but there were no reports of injuries.

It happened in the 5700 block of Miami Court, which is near Hondo Pass and Railroad drives.

Police were at the site around 6 p.m. as a tow truck sought to remove the tree from the scene.

The tree was uprooted amidst a Wind Advisory in effect for the Borderland region, with southwest winds of 25 to 35 miles an hour - and gusts of up to 55 miles an hour occurring.