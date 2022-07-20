It’s hot: how you can keep your pets safe

EL PASO, Texas - On Tuesday, El Paso saw a new record high for the day at a whopping 107 degrees Fahrenheit. Nearby Deming, Santa Teresa, T or C and Silver City also saw new record highs for the day, at 100 degrees and above.

It's hot out there, folks...and you not only need to protect yourself and your loved ones but your furry family members as well.

You need to keep your pets inside during the peak heat hours of the day- anytime from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's also very important to know that you cannot walk your dogs during the middle of the day because their paws can burn very quickly on the hot asphalt and concrete.

The concrete temperature can get up to 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. A rule to live by is, if you can't walk on the sidewalk with bare feet comfortably...then your pets can't either. Watch for this story tonight at 5 and 6.