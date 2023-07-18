Heat impacts electrical grids. Here’s how El Paso’s massive heat wave is impacting infrastructure.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many types of severe weather can have an impact on electrical grids, and heat is no exception. High temperatures cause people to crank up the A/C, and that additional usage, as well as added wear and tear to the equipment caused by the heat itself, can damage the electric grid. Since heat is the single most deadly weather-related cause of death, Borderland residents often have no choice but to use their A/C. All of these factors create a perfect storm which, if electric companies are not careful, can cause massive grid failures.

Right now El Paso is going through an intense heat wave. An ABC-7 First Alert has been in place for 33 days in a row, and there is no relief in sight.

So far this summer, the only major reports of power outages that ABC-7 has received have been caused by heavy rain, not heat. El Paso Electric says it is used to the heat, as El Paso often receives triple-digit temperatures. That means the company has prepared for months, getting the grid ready to handle the heat even before its starts.

