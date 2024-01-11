Skip to Content
EPISD, Fabens ISD cancel after-school activities

Published 3:37 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fabens ISD and El Paso ISD are canceling all after-school activities due to the extreme wind and dust blowing through the Borderland Thursday.

Fabens ISD issued the following statement on X:

"Due to high-speed winds, all after-school activities are canceled across the district today, January 11, 2024. Please continue to monitor our social media platforms, website, and local news for updates and information. Keep safe out there."

El Paso ISD issued the following statement on X:

"Out of an abundance of caution, all Thursday, Jan. 11 outdoor activities are canceled. This includes all athletics activities including high-school soccer tournaments, which will be postponed until Friday, Jan. 12. Transportation operations will proceed as normal."

