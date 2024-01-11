EPISD, Fabens ISD cancel after-school activities

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fabens ISD and El Paso ISD are canceling all after-school activities due to the extreme wind and dust blowing through the Borderland Thursday.

Fabens ISD issued the following statement on X:

"Due to high-speed winds, all after-school activities are canceled across the district today, January 11, 2024. Please continue to monitor our social media platforms, website, and local news for updates and information. Keep safe out there."

El Paso ISD issued the following statement on X: