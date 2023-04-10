Your Voice Your Vote, Voter Guide: El Paso City Proposed Charter Amendments, and the citizen-led petition to enact a climate policy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This May, El Paso voters will be asked to vote on amendments to El Paso's City Charter, the primary governing document that outlines the structure, organization and powers of municipal government.

The election includes a total of 11 propositions for voters to consider. The proposition generating the most conversation is the citizen-led Proposition K. Prop K, also known as the climate charter, qualified to be on the ballot after organizers with Sunrise El Paso and Ground Game Texas gathered enough signatures.

The El Paso city clerk certified the climate action petition in November 2022.

If passed, Prop K would, among other things, require the city to create a Climate Department and employ a Climate Director to oversee the implementation of the city's climate policy.

It would also require the city to "employ all available efforts to convert El Paso Electric to municipal ownership. In consultation with the Climate Director, the City Manager shall provide the City Council with an annual report to describe the feasibility of converting El Paso Electric into a municipal electric company, including any actions required to advance this objective."

To read the entire proposed amendment, click here.

The city is holding several community meetings to inform voters about the proposed charter amendments. The meetings have already started, and continue through April, 20. The get a list of times and locations, click here.

KEY DATES:

Early voting will take place from April 24 to May 2, 2023.

Election Day is May 6, 2023

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

CLIMATE CHARTER ARTICLES FROM KVIA, EL PASO MATTERS