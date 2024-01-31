Businessman Renard Johnson running to become El Paso’s next mayor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The race for El Paso's next mayor is heating up. With current Mayor Oscar Leeser at his term limit, candidates are starting to throw their hats in the ring.

Businessman Renard Johnson formally announced his candidacy in November's election Tuesday evening.

“I am running for Mayor because I believe El Paso is poised to become one of America's top cities in economic development and opportunity,” Johnson is quoted as saying in a news release sent out by his team. “When we make that happen, it will benefit every El Pasoan in quality of life, better wages, and lower property taxes.”

Johnson has served as CEO of METI Inc. in El Paso since 1994. He currently serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Board. To learn more about Johnson's extensive work in the Borderland, read ABC-7 initial story on his candidacy.

