Watch Live: Federal agents investigating Trump rally shooting as assassination attempt

Update (7:13 PM): El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser just released a statement on the rally shooting:

“Senseless acts of violence have no place in our country. We may not all agree ideologically, but this country was founded on that freedom. Whether you support the former President or not, I think all of us can agree that these types of violent acts should be condemned. I am glad to hear that former President Trump is safe, and as we learn more, I encourage our community to pray for anyone affected by the senseless shooting today.” Oscar Leeser

Update (7:11 PM): Military sources believe the shooter used an AR-15 and got off eight rounds. Secret service members killed the shooter.

Update (7:00 PM): Read the Secret Service's full statement below:

"During former President Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation." US Secret Service

Update (6:56 PM): Secret service confirms that two people were critically injured, another is dead. The shooter is also dead, secret service confirms.

Update (6:55 PM): Read the former president's statement in full below:

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Former President Donald Trump

Update (6:50 PM): President Donald Trump just put out a statement describing what happened to him at the rally.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something and I heard a whizzing sounds and shots and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," the former president stated in part.

Update (6:40 PM): Donald Trump was seen holding up a fist as he walked off the stage right after the shooting.

The Secret Service said in a statement that former president Donald Trump is “safe” and that the incident is being investigated after Trump was rushed offstage with blood on his ear and face after a shooting during his Saturday evening rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Update (6:30 PM): The District Attorney in Butler, Pennsylvania says the shooter and a bystander are dead, another bystander suffered serious injuries, and former President Donald Trump was injured in the shooting.

The DA added that the suspect was on the roof of a nearby building.

BUTLER, Pennsylvania - The Associated Press reports the shooting at a Trump campaign rally is now being investigated as an assassination attempt.

The Trump campaign released a statement saying the former president is fine and was being checked out at a local medical facility.

The Butler County District attorney reported told the AP the shooter is dead and a bystander at the rally was killed. There are reports there may have been another victim.

President Joe Biden received a primary briefing on the events in Butler according to the White House.