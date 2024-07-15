Trump selects Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate

Update: Texas Senator John Cornyn issued the following statement about Trump's VP choice:

"President Trump made an excellent choice for Vice President, and I look forward to working with him and Senator Vance to win the White House and take back the Senate majority. Going from the hills of Appalachia to the halls of the U.S. Senate, J.D. Vance is an embodiment of the American dream, and I'm proud to serve with him in the Senate." Senator John Cornyn

Originally Published: 15 JUL 24 15:08 ET

By Alison Main, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump has named US Sen. JD Vance as his running mate, further elevating the Ohio Republican who has adopted the former president’s populist agenda after years of pointed criticism of Trump.

