Watch Live: President Joe Biden ends campaign, endorses Kamala Harris

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn't capable of being President, and he wasn't - And now, look what he's done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Former President Donald Trump via Truth Social

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton

I cannot overstate the gravity of the noble and history-making decision that President Biden just made. The feeling that I have right now is one of profound gratitude.



I am grateful that Joe Biden has been a friend, the most dedicated of public servants, and an extraordinary…

Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar just sent out this statement:

"I would like to thank President Biden for his leadership. His presidency has seen the passage of key legislation that has boosted our economy, modernized our infrastructure, and offered much-needed support to our veterans. I look forward supporting the next Democratic nominee for President." Congressman Henry Cuellar

It's been the privilege of my life to work on behalf of the greatest President of my generation.

As one of Joe Biden's national co-chairs, I was proud to spread the word about the historic investments he championed and ushered into communities like mine, all over the nation.



🧵

Joe Biden has now endorsed and fully supports his “Borders Czar” Kamala Harris to be the Democrat candidate for president.



I think I will need to triple the border wall, razor wire barriers and National Guard on the border. https://t.co/1FYhuOP3vX — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 21, 2024

It looks more and more like that very early debate was a set up to force Biden to step aside.



Today’s announcement may not have happened without that disastrous debate. https://t.co/b8aiitxfn7 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 21, 2024

As Vice President, I see @JoeBiden when the cameras are on and when the cameras are off—in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room, and on the campaign trail.



Joe Biden is a leader who fights for the American people.

LULAC issued this statement:

“LULAC thanks President Biden for his years of leadership and public service during a time of both turmoil and transition. We applaud the President for his work to move forward legislation that helped make the United States a better place for all Americans. Through his actions, President Biden’s administration has sought to enhance economic opportunities, educational access, healthcare coverage, and worker protections for the Latino community, while also addressing critical immigration issues. Latinos represent nearly 15% of the electorate and have grown at the second-fastest rate of any major racial or ethnic group in the U.S. electorate since the 2020 Presidential election, and we will play a decisive role in the upcoming election in November. As we look ahead towards the next several months, LULAC is calling for new bold leadership that is representative of both our country and its values, and that supports the interest of the Latino and minority communities that are crucial to the fabric of America. As a community, eligible Latino voters skew younger than the overall electorate. We are calling on the Democratic Party to acknowledge that our next generation will be a deciding force in the upcoming election, and it is in their – and everyone’s – best interest to put forward a strong candidate that speaks to the young Latino community. It is time to make space for the next generation to lead.” LULAC

Senator Ben Ray Luján is also reacting:

"President Biden has devoted his life to serving the American people and putting working families first. I know President Biden, and I respect him, his character, and his strong leadership. There is no one like him. President Biden accomplished what his predecessor could not — landmark investments in infrastructure and growing the economy, lowering prescription drug costs, and addressing the climate crisis. His legacy will be among the strongest of any American president. I know his decision to step aside was not taken lightly. I thank President Biden for his decades of service to the American people and I will fight to ensure that we keep the White House in November.” Senator Ben Ray Luján

New Mexico Congress woman Melanie Stansbury issued the following statement:

“I stand with and support President Biden in every possible way, including his decision today. As one of the most significant Presidents in American history, I am grateful for everything President Biden and the Biden-Harris Administration have done for the United States, the people of New Mexico and the world. From passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS & Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act to passing the PACT Act helping millions of Veterans—by all accounts, President Biden has been a transformational President. Our focus now, must be on electing our VP and the Democratic ticket because we know that Donald Trump and JD Vance are the greatest threat our democracy has ever seen. Everything is on the line this November from women’s and LGBTQ rights, to the safety and well being of our communities, to the fight against climate change—and we MUST and we WILL win.” Rep. Melanie Stansbury

President Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take the nomination.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) - In a post to his X account, President Joe Biden announced he will "stand down" from his presidential campaign and will "focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Biden said he will address the nation later in the week.