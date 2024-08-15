Rep. Isabel Salcido files to run for El Paso mayor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rep. Isabel Salcido filed to run for El Paso mayor today. That is according to online records.

Salcido represents District 5. Her term is currently set to expire in January 2027, meaning she will likely need to give up her seat to run for mayor. District 1 Rep. Brian Kennedy, who also filed to run for mayor, is in the same situation.

Other candidates for El Paso mayor include businessman Renard Johnson and Rep. Cassandra Hernandez, among others.

The deadline to file for mayoral candidacy is August 19, 2024. The election is November 5, 2024.