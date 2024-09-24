Skip to Content
Gov. Abbott endorses Bill Hicks for El Paso District Attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is endorsing Bill Hicks to retain his position as the 34th Judicial District Attorney.

Hicks is up for reelection this November. He is running as a Republican, having won the party's nomination earlier this year. Hicks is up against Democratic candidate James Montoya.

Abbott appointed Hicks to the DA post after former District Attorney Yvonne Rosales resigned amid controversy.

"Bill Hicks has been a relentless advocate for justice and public safety in El Paso," said Governor Abbott. "Bill set ambitious goals to restore confidence in the El Paso District Attorney’s office. As DA, he's reduced a 14,000-case backlog, addressed critical staffing shortages, fought for the rule of law, and kept violent criminals off our streets. Bill’s leadership, dedication, and commitment is exactly what El Pasoans need, and I’m proud to endorse him for District Attorney." 

