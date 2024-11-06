Future of the Walmart shooting case as D.A elect James Montoya looks to take office

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Republican incumbent, Bill Hicks, conceded to Democrat, James Montoya, in the race for El Paso District Attorney Tuesday night. Hicks received 42% of the vote while Montoya lead by 57%.

A big issue among voters in this race was centered around the Walmart shooting case. The case has been through 3 separate administrations in 4 years. As the D.A. elect, Montoya will now be the fourth administration to handle the case.

In an interview with ABC-7 Tuesday night, Hicks said he is "very fearful" of the potential impact the election will have to the case.

"I only hope that Mr. Montoya understands the gravity of the case that he is inheriting and that he understands what it means to not just the victims of this case, but to our entire community, and that he will take that with the seriousness that it needs to be addressed and that the delay- that he doesn't allow there to be any additional delays in that case," said Hicks.

In a questionnaire with KVIA in September, Montoya stated: "I intend to seek the death penalty against the Walmart shooter. This was the single-worst hate crime against Hispanics in the United States and it grievously harmed our community. Having spoken to many citizens during this election cycle and in 2020, I believe it is necessary that the shooter go to trial and have his punishment decided by a jury of El Pasoans.