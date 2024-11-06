Trump’s El Paso numbers rise for third consecutive election

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Donald Trump is in line to win back the Presidency in the 2024 election.

Vice President Kamala Harris has called him to congratulate him on the victory and has officially conceded the race.

El Paso County has been a primarily Democratic county for many years now, but Donald Trump has increased his voter turnout in each of the last three elections.

In 2016, Trump had 55,512 votes, equaling 25.71% of the vote in El Paso County.

In 2020, that number rose to 84,331, equaling 31.56% of the vote. The turnout was a 52% increase from 2016.

Then in 2024, Trump amassed 104,966 votes for 41.73% of the vote in El Paso County. In addition, Harris had less votes than both Hilary Clinton and Joe Biden in 2016 and 2020, respectively. Harris ended with 142,879 votes in El Paso County.

ABC-7 spoke with Adolpho Telles, a representative of the Republican Party in El Paso.

Telles said that El Paso County is going to be a hard Democratic county for a while but also stated, "I think people are starting to recognize that elections have results, or have consequences and that, you know, if we if we want change, we need to do something different."

"In this county, I still think there's too many people that they're hardcore Democrats. Instead of looking at the consequences of their vote. But it's changing. And I think that's going to continue to change."