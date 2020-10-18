Trump suggests he’d leave the country if he loses to Biden

Campaign 2020

MACON, Georgia — President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden went on offense this weekend, with each campaigning in states they are trying to flip during the Nov. 3 election that is just over two weeks away.

At a rally in Macon, Trump suggested he may have to "leave the country" if he were to lose the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

Trump mocked Biden, telling Georgians it “won't feel so good losing to the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics.”

Trump also went to Nevada, making a rare visit to church on Sunday before an evening rally in Carson City. Nevada was once considered a battleground, but the state hasn’t swung for a Republican presidential contender since 2004.

Trump's visit to the state is part of an aggressive schedule of campaign events, where he has leaned heavily into fear tactics.

Trump has sought to paint Democrats as “anti-American radicals” on a “crusade against American history.” He told moderate voters they had a “a moral duty” to join the Republican Party.

Meantime, Biden attended Mass in Delaware on Sunday before flying to North Carolina. A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won North Carolina since Barack Obama in 2008.

At a drive-in rally in Durham, Biden focused heavily on promoting criminal justice changes to combat institutional racism and promised to help build wealth in the Black community.

He noted that Trump had said at one of his rallies that the country had turned the corner on the coronavirus pandemic.

“As my grandfather would say, this guy’s gone around the bend if he thinks we’ve turned the corner. Turning the corner? Things are getting worse,” Biden said.

In addition to public polling that indicates Biden has an edge, the former vice president enjoys another considerable advantage over Trump: money. Over the past four months, his campaign has raised over $1 billion, and that has enabled him to eclipse Trump's once-massive cash advantage.