Trump speaks from White House, claims Dems trying to ‘steal’ election from him

Campaign 2020

WASHINGTON, DC -- President Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the early morning hours after Election Day.

He renewed his claims that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election from him. But he did not back up his claim with any details or evidence. State and federal officials have not reported any instances of widespread voter fraud.

Trump spoke from the White House briefing room on Thursday, unleashing harsh criticism of pre-election polling that showed him trailing Democrat Joe Biden and claiming without evidence that the ballot-counting process is unfair and corrupt. He also renewed his criticism of widespread use of mail-in balloting in the pandemic. He wouldn't take questions.

The ballot-counting process across the country has been running smoothly, and the count is ongoing in several battleground states.

Trump last appeared in public early Wednesday, when he falsely declared victory over Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential race.

The presidential race has not yet been called because neither Trump nor Biden has yet collected the requisite 270 Electoral College votes.

Biden's victories in Michigan and Wisconsin have put him in a commanding position to win the presidency, but Trump has showed no sign of giving up.