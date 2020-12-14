Watch LIVE: Electoral College meetings to formally choose Biden as next president

Campaign 2020

State electors began casting their ballots for president Monday morning, opening the formal Electoral College process of sealing Joe Biden's election as the 46th president of the United States. The states' electors are meeting throughout the day, as each state sets its own rules for how electors meet and vote.

Monday's Electoral College vote is not the final step in the constitutional process of selecting a president. The votes cast on Monday are sent to Congress, where they will be counted on January 6 in a joint session. Below you'll find video players with LIVE electoral activity in various states.

ARIZONA....

GEORGIA...

PENNSYLVANIA...

NEW YORK...