Las Cruces Congresswoman Torres Small holds money edge, hires new campaign manager

New Mexico Politics

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is maintaining a money edge in a critical U.S. House race in southern New Mexico that Republicans hope to recapture.

Federal campaign records show the Las Cruces Democrats raised nearly $796,000 from mid-May to June 30 and had $3.9 million cash-on-hand. Her campaign coffer has more than 10 times the amount of Yvette Herrell, her GOP challenger.

Records show Herrell raised more than $395,000 during the same period following a grueling GOP primary. The former state lawmaker reported having $379,000 cash-on-hand.

Meantime, a new campaign manager for Torres Small is facing attacks from Republicans for once working on behalf of a gun control group funded by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Torres Small recently announced she had hired Emma Caccamo to help her win re-election. Caccamo previously served as deputy political director for Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonpartisan advocacy group that pushes for gun control.

Michael Horanburg, campaign manager for Torres Small’s Republican challenger Yvette Herrell, says the hire reeked of hypocrisy from the Democratic congresswoman who shot a rifle in a 2018 campaign ad.

Torres Small defeated Herrell by less than 4,000 votes in 2018 to flip a traditionally Republican-leaning district along the U.S.-Mexico border.