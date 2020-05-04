Trump says virus death toll may nearly double from prior projection

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- As he prepares to travel across the country to Phoenix Tuesday, and with Monday another day without a coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump is continuing to use other venues to highlight what he insists is his administration's strong response to the deadly pandemic.

Yet, even as he pushes for the country to reopen, he conceded that the U.S. death toll may reach 100,000 lives, as opposed to the roughly 60,000 "minimum number" he had touted as a success.

"I'll tell you one thing. We did the right thing and I really believe we saved a million and a half lives," Trump said. "It is horrible to go through, but it is working out."

Despite the rising death toll, Trump is pressing for governors to speed up reopening, saying, "Some states, I think, frankly, aren't going fast enough." Half the states eased some guidelines over the weekend.

He also said he believes a vaccine could be available by year's end -- something many health experts say is necessary before the nation can safely reopen in full.

During a Fox News interview at the Lincoln Memorial, Trump complained that despite what he calls his successes, he's been treated worse than the assassinated president.

Even as cases in Washington continue to rise, the Senate reconvened Monday, and lawmakers are supposed wear masks and take other social distancing precautions. The standoff over liability protections and fight over aid to state and local governments continues.