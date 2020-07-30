Ex-GOP presidential hopeful, Trump backer Herman Cain dies of virus

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died at the age of 74, according to a post on his personal website, nearly one month after his coronavirus diagnosis was announced.

A source close to the White House also confirmed his death to ABC News.

Cain's hospitalization was announced on July 2.

A spokesperson for Cain had previously said on Monday that he remained hospitalized and was being treated with oxygen for his lungs.

"The doctors say his other organs and systems are strong," the spokesperson added.

Cain, a Black Voices for Trump co-chair, attended President Donald Trump's June 20 rally in Tulsa. Cain was photographed inside the arena without wearing a mask and sitting in close proximity to others.

The businessman and radio talk show host campaigned for the Republican nomination in 2012.