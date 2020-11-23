Joe Biden announces top foreign policy and national security picks

National Politics

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his foreign policy and national security team.

Alejandro Mayorkas will be his secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Avril Haines will be director of national intelligence, per a release from the transition team.

Biden will tap former US Secretary of State John Kerry as a special presidential envoy on climate. The release also confirms CNN’s previous reporting that Biden will pick Antony Blinken to be secretary of state, Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be ambassador to the United Nations and Jake Sullivan as national security adviser.

This story is breaking and will be updated.