Jeffrey Zients expected to be named Biden’s coronavirus coordinator

National Politics

Jeffrey Zients is President-elect Joe Biden’s choice to be the White House coronavirus coordinator, or “czar,” a source familiar tells CNN.

Zients, a top economic adviser under President Barack Obama and a co-chair of Biden’s transition team, was widely expected to get this appointment.

The announcement is expected to be formally made in the coming days.

Politico first reported Zients’ appointment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.