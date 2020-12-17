Cedric Richmond, incoming member of Biden administration, tests positive for coronavirus

National Politics

Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, who will join the incoming Biden administration as a White House senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement, tested positive for Covid-19, Biden transition spokesperson Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.

Richmond recently traveled to Atlanta for a Tuesday campaign event for the Senate runoff elections in Georgia, where President-elect Joe Biden was also present.

The congressman’s interactions with Biden have happened in “open air, were masked and totaled less than 15 consecutive minutes, the CDC’s timeframe for close contact,” according to a news release by the transition.

Richmond traveled to Georgia on his own and not with the President-elect.

This story is breaking and will be updated.