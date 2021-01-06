Watch LIVE: Trump to speak to supporters at DC rally, claims Pence has power to overturn election

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- In his first tweet of Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump continued to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election -- which Pence cannot do, as he has no such unilateral power under congressional rules that govern the count.

Trump continued to peddle his claims of election fraud — which have been dismissed by federal courts and his own Justice Department — telling Pence, "Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!"

"All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN,” Trump falsely claimed.

Pence’s role in certifying the Electoral College vote during a joint session of lawmakers is largely ceremonial, something he explained to Trump during a meeting Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the nation’s capital is bracing for protests as Trump supporters convene for a rally in Washington, D.C.

Trump is expected to “lash out” at Pence when he speaks sometime after 11 a.m. ET (9 a.m. MT) Wednesday at what’s being called a “Save America Rally” from the Ellipse park just beside the White House.

Later Wednesday, a showdown looms in Congress as a handful of Republican lawmakers are expected to challenge the officially certified electoral votes of several battleground states.

Majorities in both chambers are required to reject the will of voters, but enough Republican lawmakers have said they will join with Democrats to reject the last-ditch move by Trump allies.