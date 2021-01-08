Pelosi says she spoke to Gen. Milley about Trump and the nuclear codes

National Politics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats in a letter on Friday that she spoke with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to discuss President Donald Trump and the nuclear codes, as Democrats call for the President to be removed from office after a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

“This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike,” Pelosi wrote. “The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy.”

LIVE UPDATES: Fallout intensifies over Trump’s response to Capitol riot

After speaking with Milley Friday, Pelosi told her caucus that she has gotten assurances there are safeguards in place in the event Trump wants to launch a nuclear weapon, according to multiple sources on a caucus call.

“Speaker Pelosi initiated a call with the Chairman. He answered her questions regarding the process of nuclear command authority,” Colonel Dave Butler said in a statement.

The announcement from Pelosi comes one day after the House speaker called on Vice President Mike Pence to remove Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment and warned that if that does not happen, Congress may pursue impeachment.

Since that time, calls from Democrats for the President to be impeached following the insurrection at the Capitol have only grown louder and it is possible the Democrat-led House could move toward a vote to impeach Trump for a second time as early as next week.

The top four congressional leaders — Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Kevin McCarthy — also spoke Thursday night with Milley and acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller about the federal response to the breach of the Capitol building, according to a source familiar. It is unclear if the issue of the nuclear codes came up during that conversation.

In the letter sent to Democrats Friday, Pelosi shared the news of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick’s death following the breach, and said that she hopes to hear from Pence “as soon as possible” about the possibility of removing Trump from office through the 25th Amendment.

“Nearly fifty years ago, after years of enabling their rogue President, Republicans in Congress finally told President Nixon that it was time to go. Today, following the President’s dangerous and seditious acts, Republicans in Congress need to follow that example and call on Trump to depart his office — immediately. If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action,” Pelosi wrote.

Pelosi also said that the attack on the Capitol “had a great traumatic effect on Members and congressional employees,” and said there will be a letter coming from the Office of the Attending Physician and the Office of the Employee Assistance about resources available to members for responding to trauma in the wake of the siege.