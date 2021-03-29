North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis announces he has prostate cancer but expects full recovery
Sen. Thom Tillis announced on Monday that he has prostate cancer and will be getting surgery next week.
Tillis, a North Carolina Republican who just won reelection last fall, said in a statement that he expects “to make a full recovery.”
“Next week, I will have surgery in North Carolina to treat prostate cancer,” he said. “I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery.”
Tillis also noted he had no symptoms and reiterated the importance of getting routine screenings.
“I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are,” he said in a statement.
Adding that: “I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”
Tillis, 60, just began serving his second term in the US Senate.
As the US Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans with Vice President Kamala Harris casting any tie breaking votes, any senator’s absence could shift the power dynamic.
